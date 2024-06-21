KTR demands govt to fulfill its promise of ‘Ambedkar Abhaya Hastam’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 05:52 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president and Sircilla MLA, KT Rama Rao demanded that the state government fulfill its promise by announcing Rs 12 lakh assistance to dalits under Ambekdar Abhaya Hastam in the next budget session. If the government was committed to the dalit welfare, it should announce a greater scheme than that of Dalit Bandhu introduced by the BRS Chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

To make dalits rich by improving their financial status, Chandrashekhar Rao introduced Dalit Bandhu for the first time after independence. If the State was sincere on dalit development, it should fulfill its promise made to the community by giving Rs 12 lakh under Ambedkar Abhaya Hastam.

First ever in the country, Telangana state secretariat was named after Dr BR Ambedkar, Rama Rao made these comments after inaugurating Ambedkar statue at Gollapalli of Yellareddypet mandal on Friday. Later, BRS working president participated in the Sircilla Cooperative Urban Bank council swearing-in ceremony held in Padmashali Sangam kalyana mandapam in Sircilla.