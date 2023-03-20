KTR directs BRS leaders to conclude Atmeeya Sammellans by April 20

On April 25, the BRS party representatives meetings will be held in every Assembly constituency which will be attended by around 1,000-1,500 delegates.

Hyderabad: A special message from BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to the party activists, is being shared, to remind their contribution since the Telangana statehood movement and later, their support in formation of the BRS government twice in the State.

In a teleconference with the party legislators, district in-charge co-ordinators and other leaders on Monday, Rama Rao suggested them to organise the Atmeeya Sammellans for every four-five divisions of each village. The focus will be on explaining the importance of the party cadre, their role in the Telangana movement and later in formation of Telangana government, conditions before Telangana formation and its progress thereafter, and also the changing face of Telangana and its development.

“All the issues should be explained such a way that every activist should be able to understand. Our party activists are the medium to reach out to the masses and explain to them about the importance of BRS in Telangana’s development,” he added. He asked the State level leaders to attend the Atmeeya Sammelans across the state as special guests.

The BRS working president also wanted the party leaders to discuss extensively about the current socio-economic conditions in the country especially the increase in petrol prices and essential commodities, and the failed policies of the Modi government. He emphasised the need to explain to the people about the injustice done by the Modi government to Telangana as well as the people of this nation. “It is the responsibility of our party leaders to explain to the people the way in which the Central government is creating obstacles to Telangana to receive funds and obstructing its progress,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao directed the party legislators to conduct field study on the problems being faced by farmers due to the unseasonal rains. He asked them to visit the damaged agricultural lands along with the officials and give the farmers confidence in these difficult times. He said the State government will do all its might to support farmers to overcome the losses.

Further, all the BRS MLAs have been advised to ensure effective implementation of the State government programmes in their respective constituencies. They were instructed to focus on strengthening the rural road network under Panchayat Raj department and co-ordinate with the officials for timely completion of the works before the monsoon season. The Minister informed that the delay in payment of bills pertaining to MGNREGS works was due to the non-receipt of Central government funds amounting to Rs 1,300 crore under the scheme.

On the occasion, Rama Rao asked the party leaders to ensure that development and welfare programmes undertaken for the women empowerment benefit the latter.