BRS intensifies outreach programmes with party activists and people

Hyderabad: With eye on the Assembly elections, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) intensified its outreach programmes with the party activists and people. While the Atmeeya Sammelans (get-togethers) are turning out to be platforms to bridge any gaps between the party cadre, the outreach programmes with people are creating awareness among them on various government programmes.

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had recently directed all the elected representatives especially the legislators to remain accessible to the people as well as the party activists at the grassroot level. This was to ensure that the MLAs do not loose connect with either with people or the party activists.

“It was observed that some MLAs were not accessible to people as well as the party cadre in their respective constituencies. The Chief Minister had cautioned them such negligence will not be tolerated. To ensure that such MLAs reconnect and others strengthen their relations, he suggested that the get-togethers and outreach programmes should be conducted across the State,” a party general secretary told Telangana Today.

Accordingly, the party leadership has planned a variety of programmes until June this year. Several legislators have already commenced organising the Atmeeya Sammellans to strengthen their relations with the party cadre which are proving to be succesfull. Since the party State general body meeting a week ago, majority of MLAs have organised at least two-three meetings to create a connect within the party. The opportunity is being utilised to bridge gaps and resolve issues between the party cadre especially aggrieved leaders.

While all the MLAs will be busy strengthening their cadre, the MLCs and the party general secretaries will play a key role in resolving issues within the party as well as make arrangements for major interactions, training programmes and also public meetings. Several coordinators, most of them MLCs having good rapport with the party MLAs and other key leaders, have been already appointed for each of the 33 districts. Further, several key leaders including Ministers have been advised to plan a visit to at least one district per week over the next four months and participate in development programmes.

In tactical move, the BRS leaders are also reaching out to students through BRS Vidyarthi (student wing) by organising events like welcome meetings and freshers meeting for Intermediate, degree and other professional course students. Arrangements are being made to enrol students in large numbers to strengthen the party’s student wing.