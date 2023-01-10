| Ktr Drives To Sircilla On His Own Participates In Various Programmes

Minister KT Rama Rao waved to people en-route to the CESS office where he was received by public representatives, BRS party workers and government officials

09:00 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

IT and Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao driving the car to reach Sircilla town on Tuesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who participated in various programmes in the district on Tuesday, reached Sircilla town driving his car by himself.

The Minister waved to people en-route to the CESS office where he was received by public representatives, BRS party workers and government officials. People were surprised finding Rama Rao in the driving seat.

After unveiling the statue of Konda Laman Bapuji at Thangallapalli, the Minister participated in swearing-in-ceremony of the CESS governing council. Later, he addressed the gathering at the Padmanayaka Kalyana mandapam.

In the afternoon, the Minister laid the foundation for the construction of a primary school in Kodurupaka of Boinpalli mandal besides inaugurating an Anganwadi centre.

New DIG of Rajanna-Sircilla zone K Ramesh Naidu also met Rama Rao.