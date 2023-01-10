Education standards improved vastly in Telangana: KTR

Minister KT Rama Rao said more than 700 gurukulam schools were established across the State to provide quality education to poor students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

IT and Municipal Administration Minister, KT Rama Rao addressing the gathering after laying foundation of a school builidng in Kodurupaka of Boinpalli mandal on Tuesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao said education standards in Telangana had improved vastly following various measures taken by the State government.

Informing that Rs 18,000 crore was released towards fee reimbursement, the Minister said more than 700 gurukulam schools were established across the State to provide quality education to poor students. Per year, Rs 1.20 lakh was being spent on each student.

Rama Rao was speaking after laying the foundation for a primary school in Kodurupaka of Boinpalli mandal on Tuesday. The Minister is constructing the school by spending Rs 2 crore from his own pockets in memory of his grandparents Joginipalli Keshavarao and Laxmibai.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister informed that more poor students got an opportunity to pursue MBBS since medical colleges were established in all 33 districts under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

In order to improve facilities in government schools, the State government had taken up the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme in a big way. Under the programme, 26,000 schools would be developed by spending Rs 7,300 crore in three phases.

Rural areas were experiencing tremendous growth after the launch of Palle Pragathi. Out of 20 best villages in the country, 19 were from Telangana. It was a matter of pride to the people of Telangana that the 26 best municipalities across the country were from the State.

Rajanna-Sircilla district got the first place in Swachh Sarvekshan ranking while Karimnagar stood in the second position.

Talking about development of school in the memory of his grandparents, Rama Rao said power was not permanent, and it was more important to secure a permanent place in the hearts of the people.

Informing that he had already constructed Rythu Vedika in the memory of his grandparents in Kodurupaka, the Minister assured to complete the school construction works within nine months.