KTR faults Centre for discriminating against Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:47 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Municipal Administation and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao addressing job aspirants at BC study circle in Sircilla on Friday.

Rajanna Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao found fault with the Central government for creating hurdles for Telangana and discriminating against it.

The three core demands for water, funds and jobs during the Telangana agitation have been fulfilled after the State’s formation. As a result, the State has become self-sustainable and reached a position wherein it can contribute to nation-building, he said.

“The top 10 model villages announced by the Central government are from Telangana. The State is in the top position in all reports released by the union government. But instead of encouraging Telangana, the Centre is creating hurdles for it,” the Minister alleged and warned to raise his voice against the injustice being meted out to the State on various public forums.

Rama Rao made these comments while addressing media persons after interacting with job aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations in the BC Study Circle at Sircilla on Friday. He congratulated President-elect Draupadi Murmu on her victory. “The election of a tribal woman as President is a great honour for every Indian,” he said.

The Minister said Telangana would pressure the Centre to pass the women and tribal reservation bills, apart from the Forest Lands Rights Act.