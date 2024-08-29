KTR questions shift in Centres stand on Chinese investments

On Thursday, BRS Working President and former minister K.T. Rama Rao recalled that the Union government rejected a $1 billion factory proposal from Chinese automaker BYD in Telangana last year, citing security concerns.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 August 2024, 12:12 PM

Hyderabad: Questioning the shift in the Indian government’s stance on Chinese investments that has sparked a debate, BRS working president and former minister, K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday recalled that the Union government rejected a $1 billion factory proposal from Chinese automaker BYD in Telangana last year. While doing so, it had cited security concerns. The investments could have added to the employment potential in the state by creating thousands of jobs and “revved up the nascent ecosystem in our country now”

“We are hearing news that Chinese investments will be allowed to enter & expand in India!! What changed & Why?”, queried on X while seeking to know from the Union government the shift in its stand. This policy was part of a broader strategy to scrutinize and control foreign direct investments (FDI) from neighbouring countries. However, recent developments indicate a shift in this approach. The Indian government has started to approve Chinese investments on a case-by-case basis. K T Rama Rao wanted the Union Government to explain on this count.

