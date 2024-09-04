KTR, Harish Rao ridicule Congress for hypocrisy on MLA defections

KT Rama Rao pointed out the stark contrast in Congress's approach, stating, that the Congress which is encouraging MLA defections and rewarding the defected MLAs in Telangana. "But no pension for MLAs who defect in Himachal Pradesh. Welcome to the circus called Congress," He posted.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 September 2024, 12:10 AM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former Minister T Harish Rao ridiculed the Congress party, for hypocrisy on MLA defections. They exposed the double standards of the Congress party on opposing stances on defections in Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, based on the political convenience.

They were responding to the Congress government’s decision in Himachal Pradesh to cancel pension for defected MLAs.

Former Minister T Harish Rao also reacted stating that the Congress duplicity has been exposed. “No pension for defected MLAs in Himachal Congress, but they promote and welcome defections in Telangana Congress. Rahul Gandhi ji, why this hypocrisy?” he asked.