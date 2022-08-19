KTR hits back at trolls alleging inaction in Hyderabad rape case

Published Date - 01:08 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: Hitting back at “silly trolls”, who’ve been alleging inaction in a recent Jubilee Hills rape case in Hyderabad, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said rapists were arrested swiftly and sent to jail.

“To the silly trolls who indulge in whataboutery & question what Telangana Govt did in recent rape case in Hyderabad – the Rapists were arrested swiftly & sent to jail. After 45 days, the High Court had granted them Bail. We will fight on till these rapists get punished as per law (sic),” he said.

Stating that loopholes in Juvenile Justice Act, IPC & CrPC have resulted in the rapists getting out on bail in the Jubilee Hills rape case, the minister further said: “That’s the reason why I am demanding that these acts be amended so no Rapist gets a bail & when convicted remains in Jail till death. Life imprisonment in truest sense (sic).”

Earlier, KTR had slammed the release of the 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment for Bilkis Bano gang rape and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

“This is a blot on the collective conscience of our nation. What happened to Bilkis Bano today can happen to anyone of us tomorrow,” KTR had tweeted, reacting to the convicts being welcomed with sweets and garlands.

In the Jubilee Hills rape case, five of the six accused below 18 years of age were released on bail last month. Saduddin Malik, the one who was not a minor, also got bail in early August after 61 days in jail. According to his lawyer, Malik was entitled to bail as the police investigation was over and the charge sheet filed as well.