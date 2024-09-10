KTR hits out Congress government for bulldozer politics, neglect of the poor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 10:52 PM

BRS working president K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that the Congress government adopted draconian measures against the poor, including the indiscriminate demolition of homes in the name of lake protection. He criticised the government for its bulldozer politics, targeting vulnerable communities, while sparing the rich and powerful.

In a series of posts on social media, Rama Rao found fault with the State government filing cases against those who attempted suicide or protested against demolition of their homes. “Such a shame that the Revanth Reddy government resorts to filing FIR on protestors who stood bravely in front of your draconian bulldozer government. Where does this undemocratic system stop? How low will you stoop?” he asked.

He called the filing of cases as a shameful act, condemning the State government’s heavy-handed approach. He said the Revanth Reddy government which promised a people’s governance, established an oppressive regime in the State.

The BRS working president also dared Revanth Reddy to face the public and clarify whether his bulldozer policy was applied equally across the board. “Did your bulldozer go after your brother Tirupathi Reddy’s house or your Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s farmhouse? Or is this treatment reserved only for the poor who have nothing?” he questioned, pointing out the selective nature of the demolitions.

He was moved by the plight of children affected by these demolitions, and questioned the government for being inhumane. He said the heartless Chief Minister was not hesitating to intimidate children. “Does not it hurt to see the tears of the youngsters? The government that destroyed their home has no love for the poor,” he said. He criticised the authorities for not even allowing children to retrieve their books before destroying their homes.

Rama Rao also took a swipe at the Congress government’s approach to public welfare schemes, contrasting it with the BRS’s initiatives. He said the Congress government is trying to scrap the 20,000-litre free water scheme, a key achievement of the BRS. “The Congress, which once stoked the flames of the households it announced, is now conspiring against the BRS’ schemes that have benefited the people,” he said. He said the State government is burdening the poor and leaving them with nothing but bills and notices.

In addition, the BRS working president also pointed out the ongoing protests by farmers of Pentlavelli in Nagarkurnool district, where the Congress government’s loan waiver promises remain unfulfilled. “Pentlavelli is a fine example to the fact that the Chief Minister’s bragging about completing the loan waiver is a hoax,” he declared, demanding immediate action to honor the promises made to farmers.