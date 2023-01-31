KTR interacts with MJP school students, dons role of teacher at Kamalapur

Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the MJP Boys Schools, MJP Girls School, KGBV and Junior College constructed at a cost of Rs 43.5 crore at Kamalapur during his visit

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:07 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Minister KTR at MJP school at Kamalapur in Hanamkonda district on Tuesday. Photo: Gotte Venkat.

Kamalapur (Hanamkonda): IT Minister KT Rama Rao donned the role of a teacher and interacted with students of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC residential school at Kamalapur after inaugurating it formally on Tuesday.

Striking a friendly conversation with the students while having lunch, he enquired about the facilities available with them. During the interaction, he explained the use of drones.

“Drones can be used to spray pesticides on farmers’ crop fields. Besides, a drone is not only a camera but also a vehicle that carries people,” he said, and explained that measures could be taken regarding the safety of girls with the help of a drone, and the boundaries of ditches, ponds and ponds could be confirmed. The IT minister also exhorted the students to study well and become entrepreneurs to provide employment to at least 10 others.

“You can provide employment to at least 10 people. Why should you do a mere job? There is no dearth of opportunities. I will tell the collector to take Class 10 and 11 students to visit T-Hub and TASK centres in Warangal and Hyderabad. If you visit those places, you will have ideas like drone technology as I told you just now,” he said and directed the Collector and Principal to arrange a tour for the students to T-Hub and TASK.

When a student pointed out the need to set up a computer lab, the Minister directed the Collector and other officials to ensure a lab at the school.

Expressing happiness over the interaction with the IT minister, a Class 6 student Harini, said, “I was so excited to interact with the Minister. He looked like a teacher.”

The Minister also inaugurated the MJP Boys Schools, MJP Girls School, KGBV and Junior College constructed at a cost of Rs 43.5 crore at Kamalapur during his visit. He has also inaugurated several other buildings and laid foundations.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy, MLAs T Rajaiah, N Narender, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Boinpally Vinod, Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and other people’s representatives accompanied the Minister. Hanamkonda District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Warangal CP AV Ranganath, District Education Officer (DEO) Mohammad Abudul Hai and other officials were present.