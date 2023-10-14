KTR invited to speak at Harvard University

The conference would be a great platform to showcase Telangana’s progressive policies and also highlight the opportunities the state offers in various sectors, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to speak at a fireside chat at the 21st edition of the India Conference at Harvard University to be held on February 18, 2024, in Boston. The conference will focus on the theme ‘India Rising: Business, Economy and Culture’.

“Your influential leadership and instrumental role in fostering Telangana’s recent growth, effectively positioning Telangana as an appealing destination for investments, serves as a great source of inspiration for us,” the Harvard University invitation said. The India Conference at Harvard is one of the largest student-run events in the United States and attracts over 1,000 members of the Indian diaspora including students, academics, business leaders, and policy experts.

Wipro Chairman Azim Premji, Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen, and Anamika Khanna were among the popular business leaders, academicians, and cultural icons, who were invited to participate in the event.

Expressing happiness over receiving the invitation from Harvard University, Rama Rao said the conference would be a great platform to showcase Telangana’s progressive policies and also highlight the opportunities the state offers in various sectors.

The conference this year will showcase the progress India has made over the last few years and the potential it has as an emerging global power.

Also Read Telangana first state in country to provide potable water connection to every home