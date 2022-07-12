| Ktr Keeps His Word Woman Gets Job In Kollapur Municipality

KTR keeps his word, woman gets job in Kollapur municipality

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:48 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Nagarkurnool: Naziya Begum’s family erupted in joy, when she got a job in Kollapur municipality and thanked Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao for his support.

Last month, the MAUD Minister during his visit to Kollapur spoke to Naziya Begum, a resident of fifth ward in the municipality. During the interaction with the Minister, she briefed him about her financial woes.

Moved by her plight, the Minister had assured her a job and immediately instructed the local municipal officials to offer her a job. On Tuesday, she was offered a job as Cluster Resource Person in Kollapur Municipality and a government order was issued to this effect.

Keeping the MAUD Minister’s word, Kollapur MLA B Harshavardhan Reddy handed over a copy of the offer letter to Naziya Begum.

An emotional Naziya Begum said MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao was a great human being and a benevolent person.

“After learning about my financial woes, Minister KT Rama Rao responded immediately and offered me a job. I also thank MLA Harshavardhan Reddy for his support” said Naziya Begum.