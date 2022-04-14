KTR meets Australia India Institute’s CEO, hold discussions to strengthen relations

Published: Updated On - 09:35 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Source: Twitter

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao held discussions with Australia India Institute’s CEO Lisa Singh on the measures to strengthen relations in the trade and commerce sectors between Telangana and Australia, during their meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, Lisa Singh said Telangana was one among the fast developing States in India. “We are keen to strengthen ties between Telangana and Australia in different fields,” said Lisa Singh.

In Telangana, there were many prospects in Information Technology, Life Sciences and Renewable Energy sectors. Many companies from Australia were evincing interest in investing in these sectors in the State, she said.

She further said discussions were on new agreements relating to trade and commerce between India and Australia. A delegation from Australia would tour India shortly to examine the investment prospects here, Lisa Singh said.

She also shared about their work associated with few educational institutes and different government departments in Telangana.

Stating that there were several investment related prospects, the Minister said State Government was keen on working to derive mutual benefits of Telangana and Australia.

He also stressed on the need to promote investment opportunities in progressive States like Telangana among the industry sectors in Australia.

