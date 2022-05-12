KTR questions Modi over discrimination towards Telangana in sanctioning of medical colleges

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his discrimination against Telangana in sanction of government medical colleges. He was reacting to the Prime Minister’s recent interaction with beneficiaries of the government schemes in Gujarat.

In a tweet, the Minister reminded Modi that he was Prime Minister of India and not just Gujarat. He stated that lakhs of youngsters from Telangana were being denied an opportunity to become doctors as the Centre did not sanction even one medical college in last eight years.

“Modi Ji, You are the PM of India not just Gujarat. What about the lakhs of young boys & girls of Telangana whom you’ve denied the opportunity to become doctors by NOT sanctioning even one medical college in last 8 years? Why this discrimination against a performing state? (sic)” he questioned.

