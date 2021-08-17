KTR questions UN over Afghan crisis

By   |  Published: 17th Aug 2021  12:32 am
File Photo: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the crisis in Afghanistan, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao questioned the United Nations over its lack of intervention.

The Minister tweeted: “Where is the United Nations. Aren’t you supposed to intervene when situations become horrendous! Truly disturbing visuals from Afghan crisis.”