KTR slams BJP for hypocrisy, double standards over fuel prices hike

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:59 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tore into the BJP-led union government for its hypocrisy and double standards over the fuel price hike. He stated that the price hike of the LPG cylinder which was Rs 410 in 2014 to more than Rs 1,000 in 2022, was possible only under the Modi administration.

“Modi Hain Tho Mumkin Hain. Welcome to #AchheDin (sic),” he tweeted during an interactive session of ‘AskKTR’ with the Twitterati for nearly an hour on Sunday. He felt that Narendra Modi was trying to make India number one in the world in terms of LPG prices along with petrol and diesel.

Modi who as the the then Gujarat Chief Minister demanded the Centre to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel, had recently asked the States to reduce their taxes on fuel prices. Similarly, union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani who protested against the then Central government for Rs 50 hike on LPG cylinder, has remained silent on the Rs 100 hike on the same LPG cylinder under NDA regime in less than two months.

With the BJP government selling the profit-making public sector companies like Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the Minister coined a new abbreviation for BJP – Becho Janata ki Property. When asked why not the TRS take on the BJP at the national level, he wondered who knows what future has in store.

Responding to a question, Rama Rao said both Congress and BJP as well as many others would give TRS a strong fight in 2024 elections. On TRS strategy for next elections, he said the TRS will win with the blessings of the people and continue its good work. He pointed out that the TRS was putting up a better fight that the Congress party in questioning the anti-people policies of the Modi government.

The TRS working president also stated that the State government had lost hope on the Centre’s support. He reminded that not a single national educational institution such as IIM, IISER, NID or IIIT were sanctioned by the current union government to to Telangana. “It’s hopeless to expect anything from them as we’ve been requesting for 8 years in vain,” he added.

