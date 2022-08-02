KTR slams Centre for importing national flags from China for I-Day celebrations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:20 AM, Tue - 2 August 22

File Photo: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Firing on all cylinders over the BJP government’s dual standards, TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday blasted the Centre for its failure to produce national flags in the country for the 75th Independence Day celebrations. He faulted it for importing the flags from China.

Taking a jibe at union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy’s statement that India’s khadi industry cannot meet the demand for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme, Rama Rao took to Twitter to highlight the Centre’s inefficiency to produce an adequate number of national flags domestically. He said despite claiming to promote ‘Make in India’, the Centre could not plan in advance to produce national flags for a milestone event.

“Slogan – Make In India. Reality – Import National flags from China for #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. NPA Govt & it’s visionary VishwaGuru Ji could not even plan flags for 75th Independence Day when they knew it years ahead. Wah re Wah #atmanirbharbharat, (sic)” he tweeted.