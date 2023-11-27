KTR slams Congress attempts to stall Rythu Bandhu

In a scathing attack on the Congress over its anti-farmer policies, BRS working president KT Rama Rao questioned the party's opposition to the distribution of the Rythu Bandhu input subsidy provided by the BRS government to farmers.

Hyderabad: Launching a broadside against the Congress for its anti-farmer policies, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday asked why the Congress was against disbursement of the Rythu Bandhu input subsidy being offered to farmers by the BRS government.

He wondered why the Congress party was against distribution of Rythu Bandhu, which helps farmers in purchasing seeds and fertilizers.

“Why is the Congress bearing a grudge against farmers? It is creating hurdles for extending Rythu Bandhu and deriving pleasure…” Rama Rao said on microblogging site X.

The BRS working president said Congress leaders were unable to stomach the fact that 24 hours free power supply was being supplied to farmers by the BRS government.

Instead, the Congress leaders were claiming that three hours of power was sufficient for farmers and were instructing them to use 10HP pump sets in their fields, he said.

Slamming the Congress for its stand against the Dharani portal as well, the BRS working president said the portal was aiding in clearing all litigations and safeguarding farmers’ interests. “The Congress wants to abolish Dharani and reinstate the agents and brokers system to encroach lands,” he said.

He was also critical of the Congress for promising policies, which would create a rift between land-owning farmers and tenant farmers. “I appeal to the farmers to carefully study and analyse the Congress policies, which will break their back,” Rama Rao said.

“Farming has turned lucrative under the BRS government… Should we go back to those days of poverty and debts? Think wisely. Support Rythu Bandhu and chase away all those who are against the initiative,” he said.