Rythu Bandhu: BRS writes to ECI, denies violation of MCC

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:55 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: With the Election Commission of India once again withdrawing permission for disbursal of funds under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has written to the apex poll body on Monday, pointing out that contrary to what was being stated, there was no violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Finance Minister T Harish Rao that should prompt withdrawal of permission to the scheme.

In a letter sent to the ECI, BRS secretary general K Keshava Rao said the ground that the disbursement was stopped as Harish Rao violated norms for the permission, was wrong. Harish Rao had not made any such comment which was in violation of the ECI’s orders and he had merely thanked the ECI for allowing the disbursement of the scheme amount to farmers in the State. The inadvertent statement was nothing but an expression of gratitude for the ECI’s decision, Keshava Rao pointed out.

Stating that the Rythu Bandhu was an ongoing scheme for the last five and half years, he said the Rabi season got advanced in the State due to the good rainfall in recent days and farmers had started cultivation activities. As they require the assistance that was being given to them for the last five and half years, it was a legitimate expectancy for the farmers to receive the financial assistance now as well.

Keshav Rao, pointing out that the Centre’s PM Kisan scheme was being allowed at the same time, requested that the order issued on Monday be withdrawn and the Rythu Bandhu be allowed. The stoppage of disbursal of the amount would cause irreparable loss to the farmers, he pointed out.

The entire episode began when the Congress complained to the ECI, asking to stop disbursal of funds under Rythu Bandhu fearing that the same would be of advantage to the BRS. The ECI, which stopped the scheme, however allowed the BRS government on November 25 to go ahead with the disbursal of funds after the State pointed out that the scheme was an ongoing one. However, the Congress, through TPCC vice president G Niranjan, again wrote to the ECI alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct by Harish Rao and got the disbursal of Rythu Bandhu funds stopped again on Monday.