KCR says Congress is stalling Rythu Bandhu scheme

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:02 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said the Congress was obstructing the timely disbursement of Rythu Bandhu financial assistance to farmers in Telangana ahead of the Assembly elections. He said Congress leaders were resorting to desperate measures to win the elections and were not hesitating to put farmers in trouble during the Yasangi season.

Speaking at a Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Shadnagar on Monday, Chandrashekhar Rao said he had instructed officials to initiate the distribution of Rythu Bandhu funds for the Yasangi season before the elections. However, the Telangana Congress lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to halt the process. Despite this, the ECI permitted the State government to deposit the amount into the bank accounts of farmers for just one day.

The Chief Minister further revealed that TPCC vice-president G Niranjan filed another complaint with the ECI, following which the Commission on Monday withdrew its orders permitting the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu funds. Expressing his disappointment, he pointing out that many Congress leaders and activists also were beneficiaries of the Rythu Bandhu scheme. He questioned them for supporting a party that was trying to snatch away food just before it reaches the mouth of the farmer.

Chandrashekhar Rao called on Congress activists to introspect on the actions of their leaders, stating that Congress was not only stalling Rythu Bandhu but also proposing a new provision to extend it to tenant farmers, rather than the actual land owners. He cautioned that such a move could lead to unnecessary legal disputes over land ownership between the land owners and tenant farmers.