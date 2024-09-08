KTR slams Congress government over disrespect to Dalit, BC leaders

Rama Rao criticised the Congress government for failing to implement electoral promises for SC and ST communities, stating, “There’s no sign of Dalit Bandhu or BC declaration being fulfilled. Instead, leaders representing these groups are regularly insulted.”

8 September 2024

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday criticised the Congress government in Telangana for disrespecting Dalit and Backward Class (BC) leaders and failing to deliver on key promises like the enhanced Dalit Bandhu and BC declaration. He appreciated MLC Vemula Veeresham for taking a stance against the systematic humiliation and raising the issue with the Assembly Speaker.

In response to repeated incidents of humiliation of SC and ST leaders recently, Rama Rao pointed out the Congress government’s lack of concrete action to implement the electoral promises to the SC and ST communities. “Neither Dalit Bandhu nor BC declaration – there is no sign of implementing any of these promises. Instead, the leaders who represent them are being insulted regularly,” he said.

The former Minister cited recent instances of humiliation to prominent Dalit and tribal leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Vemula Veeresham and Mahesh Goud in public. He stated that the Congress government lacked any regard for basic human dignity. “Forget about the BC Declaration, SC Declaration, and the numerous desperate promises you have made to come to power – what the Congress government clearly lacks is basic respect for fellow human beings,” he stated.

He appreciated Veeresham for raising the issue with the Speaker, urging other leaders to also stand up against the systematic humiliation. “It’s beyond party. It’s about dignity,” he asserted.

Rama Rao challenged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to take action against ill-treatment within their party. “Rahul Gandhi ji, while you speak for Dalit, tribal women representation in the Miss India pageant, maybe you should also focus on the ill-treatment towards elected representatives in your own party. Mallikarjun Kharge ji, don’t you agree that namesake representation does no good without any real action?” he questioned.