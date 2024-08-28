KTR slams Revanth Reddy for his hypocritical love towards Gandhi family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 02:30 PM

Hyderabad: Pointing out the stark contrast between the derogatory remarks Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had made about Sonia Gandhi in the past and the praise he continued to heap on Rajiv Gandhi today, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said everyone knew the real colour of the hypocritical love he was showering on Rajiv Gandhi after becoming the PCC president through backdoor methods.

Revanth had called Sonia Gandhi a demon, a ghost, a sacrificial deity and now he was demonstrating love for Rajiv Gandhi, thus exposing the inconsistency in his stance.

Even if the statue of Telangana Talli was put up with Revanth’s hands, it would be a shame, as he was a known betrayer of the Telangana movement. It appears as if the Gandhi statue was unveiled by Godse, he said.

Asking the Chief Minister to mark his words, he said the statues of those not wanted in Telangana would certainly be removed. The statue of Telangana Talli would be installed in the place with due honours, he reiterated.