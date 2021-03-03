KTR takes potshots at Centre over rising fuel prices

In the video clip, Modi is seen appealing to the then Prime Minister to consider the burden on the common man and slash petrol prices.

Hyderabad: Taking pot-shots at the BJP government at the Centre over rising fuel and domestic LPG cylinder prices, Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, citing BJP leaders’ criticism of then Congress government, wondered who should be held accountable for the abnormal increase in prices of gas, diesel and petrol.

The Minister, in a tweet on Wednesday, shared an old video clip of Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitaraman where they castigated the then Congress government for not making any effort to check rising fuel prices. “Watch Modiji and BJP Ministers comments on UPA Government,” he tweeted.

In the video clip, Modi is seen appealing to the then Prime Minister to consider the burden on the common man and slash petrol prices. In the video clip, Modi says escalation of petrol price indicated the Central government’s failure.

Similarly, Smriti Irani, now Textiles Minister, commented that the Congress government would not get a better message than the voluntary support extended by general public and business community to the Bharat Bandh, while Nirmala Sitaraman, now Union Finance Minister, then said: “To come up with a nominal cut in the petrol price by Rs.1.26 and with a simultaneous increase of Rs.1.70 on CNG. If you really think to reduce the burden on the common man, the Congress party would not have risen to the occasion to trouble the ordinary citizen with an increase of Rs.7 on petrol.”

Taking a dig at the Centre, Rama Rao added in the tweet: “Who do we attribute the abnormal Gas Diesel Petrol price increase to now? Care to own up?

The Minister went on to point out: “In 2015, petrol was priced at Rs.56.49 and it is Rs.100 in 2021. Similarly, the LPG cylinder price was Rs.414 in 2015 and it is Rs.819 in 2021. The price increased by Rs.225 in last three months.”

