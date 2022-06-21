KTR tears into Centre’s false promises; says Ravana’s rule in India instead of promised Ram Rajya

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:51 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: Continuing his blistering attack on the Union government charging it with cheating people with false promises, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while assuring a Ram Rajya, has only ended up unveiling the horrors of Ravana’s rule.

Inaugurating the Kaithlapur Road over Bridge (RoB) here on Tuesday, Rama Rao charged the BJP of fomenting communal trouble in the country by creating unrest between people by creating divisions in the name of religion.

By bringing in the Agnipath scheme, the Centre has hit the aspirations of the country’s youth to join the defence forces, he said. Citing a Union minister’s statement that Agnipath ensured a bright future for youngsters by training them as barbers, washermen, drivers and electricians, Rama Rao asked whether the youth actually join the armed forces for these jobs.

Unsparing in pointing out the wide chasm between the assurances and promises by the Prime Minister and his failure to implement any of them, the Minister recalled how the promise of eradicating black money within 50 days with demonetisation went kaput. Same was the case with the promise of depositing Rs.15 lakh in bank accounts.

“Did anyone get the promised Rs.15 lakh deposited in their bank account?” Rama Rao asked the gathering.

Highlighting the Centre’s step-motherly treatment towards Telangana, the MA&UD Minister said the Modi government that supported Gujarat with Rs.1,000 crore did not extend any help when Hyderabad was hit by heavy rains.

Rama Rao also ridiculed the BJP’s plan to bring all its top leaders including the Prime Minister and Union Ministers to the city in the next few days and sought to know what they would do here when no help or support was given by the Centre to Telangana.

RoB at Kaithlapur:

The new RoB facility at Kaithlapur will reduce the travel distance by 3.5 km for commuters between HITEC City and JNTU Kukatpally.

“Under the SRDP envisaged by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, we are dotting the city with flyovers and underpasses to address traffic issues and putting in place infrastructure solutions for several decades in advance,” Rama Rao said.