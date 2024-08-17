KTR terms attack on Harish Rao’s office an act of “cowardice”

Surprisingly, a dozen of them even indulged in vandalism while policemen were nowhere to be seen, belying the claims of the police department to have reduced the response time to minimum possible time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 09:37 PM

File photo

Siddipet: Congress workers attacked and vandalised the camp office cum residence of the BRS legislator T Harish Rao in the early hours of Saturday. The intruders were heard raising slogans ‘Jai Congress’, making it clear that they were Congress party workers.

Tension escalated in Siddipet town as the intruders broke the lights and furniture in the camp office and Harish Rao described the attack as an “alarming display of lawlessness”. The Congress workers broke the locks and vandalised the property, raising concern over the ineffectiveness of the police department.

“The police, rather than intervening to prevent this attack, seemingly protected the perpetrators. If an MLA’s residence can be targeted so brazenly, what assurance do citizens have about their own safety? The destruction of government property in the presence of police is utterly unacceptable,” Harish Rao said in a post on X on Saturday morning.

He urged the police to take immediate action against the culprits and ensure that such “lawlessness is not tolerated”.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao termed the attack as an act of “cowardice” and said Telangana was now witnessing acts of revenge and vendetta in the Congress rule. The State was away from such revenge politics for over a decade, but now the Congress government, with the help of police, was attempting to bring violence into politics, he charged.

He further said that people were watching “third rate” politics of the Congress. While the party’s leader Rahul Gandhi was preaching “Mohabbat ki Dukaan”, his party was preaching the concept of “Nafrat ki Dukaan” and encouraging violence, Rama Rao said.

“Is this way the Constitution is to be protected,” he asked while referring to Gandhi’s refrain of protecting the Indian Constitution.