KTR to lay foundation for Youngone Corporation unit in Warangal

Minister KT Rama Rao will lay foundation for Youngone Corporation unit at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal on June 17

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 03:55 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

File Photo

Warangal: The Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) in Warangal is set to witness a significant boost in employment opportunities as the State government continues its efforts to attract major companies to establish their textile units within the park.

Leading the way is Youngone Corporation, a renowned South Korean textile giant, which is scheduled to lay the foundation for its factories on June 17, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will be the chief guest at the ceremony.

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has allocated 298 acres of land to Youngone Corporation. The company has ambitious plans to invest Rs 840 crore in the project, which is expected to create over 11,700 direct jobs,” R Santosh Kumar, ZM, TSIIC, told ‘Telangana Today’.

Additionally, an estimated 10,000 people will benefit from indirect employment opportunities resulting from the establishment of the factories. Youngone Corporation specializes in the production of synthetic jackets, boots, track suits, and other apparel commonly used in trekking.

Another major player in the textile industry, Kerala’s Kitex Group, is also gearing up to commence operations at KMTP. With an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, Kitex Group aims to provide 1,000 direct jobs starting from November of this year. Construction work is currently underway for their allocated 177-acre plot within the park. The KMTP has already witnessed the successful inauguration of the first phase of Ganesha Ecosphere’s project in May of the previous year. This project involves a PET bottle recycling company that has invested approximately Rs 350 crore to manufacture recycled polyester fiber, yarn, and other products.

The two plants, spread over 50 acres, adhere to stringent standards set by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for recycling PET bottle waste into premium-quality products. Currently, these plants provide 400 direct jobs, and once fully operational, they are expected to offer over 1,000 direct jobs while consuming around 60,000 tonnes of waste PET bottles annually.

“In addition to these large-scale ventures, 40 individual weavers have submitted applications to the TSIIC, expressing their interest in establishing small-scale industries at KMTP. Impressed by the supportive measures implemented by the state government, many of these weavers have returned to their hometowns, including Solapur and Biwandi, renowned textile business hubs in Maharashtra. After a thorough scrutiny process, the TSIIC will allocate plots ranging from 500 to 700 yards to the applicants, out of a total of 182 plots available. These units will be set up under the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises category, further boosting employment opportunities in the region,” the Zonal Manager said.

The construction of the Zero Liquid Discharge Common Treatment Plant (ZLDCTP) at a cost of Rs 85 crore is going on the textile park. As of now, 15 percent of the project has been completed. Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) is an innovative solution aimed at eliminating liquid discharge from systems entirely. The ZLDCTP aims to minimize the volume of wastewater requiring further treatment, process the wastewater economically, and produce a purified stream suitable for reuse,” he added.

More details:

-Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, spanning 1,350 acres, is a Fiber to Fabric facility

-Has integrated ginning, spinning, weaving, processing, garmenting units

-CM KCR laid foundation stone for KMTP at Shayampet village in October 2017

-22 companies entered into MoUs with state government to set up units

-Aimed creating more than 22,000 direct jobs