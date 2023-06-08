Congress back in power would mean reversal of Telangana’s development, warns KTR

KT Rama Rao that the Congress was in power for 55 years here, but had failed to ensure proper power supply and even drinking water to the people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Mahabubnagar: Sounding a serious warning that the Congress back in power would mean a reversal of the entire development that Telangana had achieved so far, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Thursday that the Congress was in power for 55 years here, but had failed to ensure proper power supply and even drinking water to the people.

Addressing a public meeting at Jadcherla here, he said everything would be back to square one in the State, with even schemes like Rythu Bandhi and Dalit Bandhu standing the chance of being wound up. Despite all their failures in the past, Congress leaders were still trying to deceive the people with fake assurances, he said.

“We will be going back to the days of Rs.200 pensions and three hours power supply a day. It will also be curtains for Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu schemes,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Congress leaders for launching padayatras in the State, he said one Congress leader was even boasting of walking 750 km. But thinking logically, had the Congress ensured provision of sufficient water, power and jobs during its tenure, would these padayatras be required, he asked.

On the other hand, the Congress was in power in four other States now. Was free power to farmers or schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima being implemented in those States, he asked, pointing out that the

Congress had neglected the farming sector and issues of the common man during the last five decades.

Pointing out that the State government here was taking up the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme on priority while the Uddandapur and Karivena reservoirs would be completed by August-September, he said this was being done despite Congress leaders filing court cases and creating hurdles in execution of the projects. Once the Uddandapur and Karivena reservoirs were filled, irrigation water would be provided to 1.40 lakh acres in Jadcherla constituency.

Lambasting TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for his charges that there was no development in Jadcherla constituency, the Minister said the Congress leader had turned blind to the rapid development in all sectors.

As many as 32,477 people were being paid monthly pensions of Rs.2000 and Rs.3,000 in the constituency alone.

During the Congress tenure, only Rs.200 was paid as pension to 29 lakh persons with an annual expenditure of Rs.800 crore, while the BRS government was extending a pension of Rs.2,000 to 46 lakh people with an annual expenditure of Rs.12,000 crore, he said.

Likewise, under Rythu Bima, 1433 families were provided Rs.5 lakh each in the constituency. In Jadcherla constituency alone, Rs.900 crore was deposited into farmers’ accounts under Rythu Bandhu, he said.

“I challenge the Congress leaders for an open debate on the success in any sector in the State,” Rama Rao said, also declaring that Jadcherla Municipality, which was currently a Grade II municipality, would be upgraded to Grade I, apart from being sanctioned Rs.30 crore for developmental projects.