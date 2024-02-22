KTR urges Centre’s intervention in Jaahnavi Kandula’s case

He was reacting to media reports on the decision of the local prosecutor's office not to press charges against the Seattle police officer who was responsible for her death, citing lack of evidence.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 03:29 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday urged the Centre to ensure justice to the family of Jaahnavi Kandula from Andhra Pradesh, who was killed in a road mishap by a speeding police car in Seattle on January 23 this year.

He was reacting to media reports on the decision of the local prosecutor’s office not to press charges against the Seattle police officer who was responsible for her death, citing lack of evidence. “Disgraceful & absolutely unacceptable! (sic)” he posted on X.

The former Minister requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the issue with his US counterpart and demand for an independent investigation into the case. He also demanded that the US Embassy in India take up the matter with the US government authorities and deliver justice to the family of Jaahnavi.

“It is tragic that the life of a youngster with soaring ambitions, has been cut short. But what’s more tragic is the callous disregard for justice to the victim,” he said.

Jaahnavi Kandula, aged 23, was killed by a police vehicle while crossing a road in Seattle. She was hit by the car so hard that she fell 100 feet away. Police officer Dave was driving the police car at a speed of over 119 kmph to reach the spot after receiving information about drug cases, according to reports.