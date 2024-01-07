KTR visits Ibrahim Khan’s home, pledges support

KT Rama Rao, accepting an invitation on January 2 from Ibrahim Khan, a bangle trader in Borabanda, visited Khan's residence

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao spent his Sunday in a quite meaningful way, enjoying the love and affection of a BRS fan and his family, apart from returning the affection.

Rama Rao, accepting an invitation on January 2 from Ibrahim Khan, a bangle trader in Borabanda, visited Khan’s residence on Sunday. Khan, posting on X last week, had appreciated for the BRS government’s achievements and efforts for the development of Telangana in the last 10 years and extended a warm invitation to Rama Rao to visit his home in recognition of his service to the State.

Keeping his promise, visited Khan’s home, where he received a warm welcome from Khan and his family. They shared a meal together, during which Khan’s family informed the former Minister about their earlier request for a pension assistance for their children who had hearing impairment. Rama Rao’s office had already responded positively to this request, ensuring the children received the necessary support.

During the visit, Rama Rao enquired about the well-being of Khan’s family and expressed gratitude for their hospitality. He further pledged to provide the necessary treatment for Khan’s children.

Stating that he was deeply touched by the invitation from a citizen, recognizing his contributions, Rama Rao emphasized that such experiences in public life motivated him to continue working diligently for the people.

He was accompanied by local MLA Maganti Gopinath with several people, including fans and party workers, gathering at Khan’s home to welcome the BRS working president.