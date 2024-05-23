Dasoju Sravan condemns changes in TGRTC logo

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 10:30 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad; BRS leader Dasoju Sravan said on Thursday that the proposed removal of the icons of Charminar and Kakatiya Kalathoranam from Telangana’s TGRTC official logo was an outrageous act of cultural vandalism.

It amounted to dishonouring rich cultural heritage of the State.

Stating that they were not mere decorative symbols, he said they embodied cultural identity, history, and pride of the State.

Their removal had undermined the significance of the history of Telangana. Condemning the disgrace caused to the State, he demanded that status quo must be maintained.