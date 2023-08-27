KTR welcomes o9 solutions to Hyderabad

o9 Solutions would make Hyderabad a hub for expanding its R&D and services delivery capacity for its global clients, said KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said o9 Solutions, a market leading, fast growing global supply chain software company headquartered in the US, would make Hyderabad a hub for expanding its R&D and services delivery capacity for its global clients.

This should lead to 1000s of high skill, high paying jobs in Telangana in the next couple of years, he said after meeting the leadership team of o9 led by its Co-Founder & CEO Chakri Gottemukkala, in Chicago.

The Minister further tweeted “Welcome @o9solutions to Telangana. Besides the 1,000 jobs that will be created directly, the supply chain skills academy in association with TASK will potentially create many more opportunities for youngsters as manufacturing activity continues to expand.”

Also Read Mars Inc announces Rs. 800 crore investment in Telangana