Mars Inc announces Rs. 800 crore investment in Telangana

08:57 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Photo: X (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Global pet food major Mars Inc has announced an investment of Rs.800 crore to commence its Phase-II expansion in Telangana. Mars Petcare has a plant with fixed capital investment of Rs.200 crore in Siddipet district where they manufacture pet food under well-known brands such as Pedigree and Whiskers.

The latest announcement takes the total fixed capital investment of Mars Inc in the State from Rs.200 crore to Rs.1,500 crore. This is after Mars Petcare had signed a MoU on December 17, 2021 with the Telangana government for expansion of their manufacturing plant in Telangana with an additional investment of Rs.500 crore.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met with Sekhar Krishnamoorthy, Chief Data and Analytics Officer for Pet Nutrition at Mars Inc in New York on Friday. Given the rapid growth in the pet food market in India, Mars expressed interest to commence phase-II expansion of their plant in Siddipet, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, the State government and Mars Inc agreed to get into a broad base partnership to establish initiatives for improving pet care and pet nutrition in the country. Possibilities for creation of a comprehensive base for Mars Inc in R&D, digital transformation, agri supply chains, innovation and sustainability areas were also discussed.

Meanwhile, Persistent Systems is planning to create 1000 new jobs in the State in the next two years.

“Delighted to hear about the commitment of Persistent Systems to create 1000 new jobs in the next 2 years. Their dedication to Telangana’s growth is inspiring,” Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said.

The Industries Minister had a meeting with Sandeep Kalra, CEO & Executive Director of Persistentsys in New York. Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization.

The discussions centred around the role of technology in the growth and power of Telangana as a talent hub.