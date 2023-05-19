KTR’s US tour: Telangana gets more investments

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s ongoing tour to United States continues to fetch more investments into Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s ongoing tour to United States continues to fetch more investments into Telangana. On Friday, more companies announced their plans in different sectors in Telangana.

GeneSys Biologics Private Limited announced its expansion plans, which will not only contribute to Hyderabad’s biotech sector but also facilitate their ongoing collaboration with US-based Civica Rx.

GeneSys, which has already invested about 50 million dollars at Genome Valley, Hyderabad, now plans to invest an additional 50-60 million dollars for setting up a new large scale recombinant bulk manufacturing facility (from fermentation to purified bulk insulin) for its insulin analogues.

GeneSys, a science-based biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, currently employs about 250 personnel. At the new facility, nearly 300 more jobs would be generated.

2500 IT jobs to be created in Tier II cities

The IT and Industries Minister had a fruitful meeting with CEOs of 30 different companies at Washington. Many of these companies have evinced interest in setting up their offices in Nizamabad, Siddipet and Nalgonda.

Accordingly, over 2,500 IT jobs would be generated, besides creating indirect employment to another 10,000 people in the tier II cities. Interestingly, many non-Telugu and non-Telangana entrepreneurs expressed their willingness in establishing offices in tier-2 cities.

This was after the Minister apprised the CEOs about Telangana government’s initiatives in establishing IT Towers in Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam and Mahabubnagar. The IT Tower at Siddipet will be inaugurated soon, while the ones in Nizamabad and Nalgonda are in different stages of construction. The State government also sanctioned an IT Tower in Adilabad, the Minister informed the CEOs.

Explaining the State government’s focus on the 3D mantra, including Decongest, Decarbonize and Decentralize, the Minister invited the NRIs to set up their offices in their hometowns and create rural employment.

ZapCom’s Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

ZapCom Group Inc, a US-based Product Engineering and Solutions company, will be establishing its Center of Excellence (CoE) specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing (NLP) driven products for travel, hospitality, fintech and retail sectors.

ZapCom’s team led by its Founder and CEO Kishore Pallamreddy met with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at Washington DC.

At present, ZapCom’s units are spread across the United States (California, Texas, and Florida), Central America, and India. ZapCom’s proposed CoE in Hyderabad will provide employment to 500 initially and would be expanding to 1,000 plus within a year.

Dedicated operations center in Karimnagar

ECLAT Health Solutions, a leading provider in healthcare support services has decided to establish a dedicated operations center in Karimnagar, employing about 100 people in the near term with a potential to grow upto 200 people.

This was announced after ECLAT Health Solutions signed an agreement with 3M Health Information Systems (HIS), a world-renowned leader in healthcare transformation. The agreement allows ECLAT to provide medical coding and clinical documentation services to 3M customers.

After the partnership, the leadership teams of 3M and ECLAT Health Solutions met with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at Washington DC.

Additional opportunities for collaboration between Telangana government and 3M & ECLAT including improvement in healthcare delivery, technology platforms for population health, medical devices R&D and manufacturing were also discussed during the meeting.

“Eclat has an established presence in Karimnagar providing medical coding and related technology services. The Karimnagar center has delivered some high end work to several large clients. It is not only cost effective but also provides employment for the women and rural youth who are hungry to perform well” said Karthik Polsani, Group CEO and Founder of ECLAT Health Solutions.

“We are excited with the vision of the Telangana government to promote life sciences and healthcare, and we are looking forward to collaboration with them. As a first step towards this collaboration, we are happy that a delivery hub will be established through our strategic partner ECLAT Health in Karimnagar” said Sandeep Wadhwa, MD, Global CMO, 3M HIS. Eom