KU Registrar Purushotham releases textbook titled ‘English for Excellence’

Warangal Urban: Registrar of Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, Prof K Purushotham has released a textbook titled ‘English for Excellence’ for the second year students of under graduation (UG) under the jurisdiction of Kakatiya University here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Registrar, who is a senior professor in the department of English and one of the editors of the book, said that the textbook was unique from all that prescribed by other universities in the State as it had lessons having a bearing on Gender in the third semester and Environment in the fourth semester. “The textbook is in accordance with the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS),” he said and added that the students would have three hours a week in the second and third years from the current academic year unlike four hours in the first year. The other editorial members including former Dean of Faculty of Arts Dr Vooradi Srinivas, Chairperson of Board of Studies in English P Nirmala and the Head of the Department of English Dr B Deepa Jyothi were present.