Kuchipudi dance workshop held at Shilparamam

Having started on May 18, the Kuchipudi dance workshop at Shilparamam will be concluded on May 27

Hyderabad: Shilparamam, in collaboration with the Kuchipudi dance school, Abhinaya Vani Nritya Niketan, has conducted a special summer camp ‘Kuchipudi Dance Workshop’ at its Madhapur campus. The workshop has been organized for the second time, after the inauguration of the arts and crafts village in 1998.

The first Kuchipudi workshop at Shilparamam was held at its inauguration by legendary guru Padmabhushan Dr Vempati Chinna Satyam, who popularised Kuchipudi, a native art form of the Telugu States, across the world. About 25 years later, Chavali Bala Tripura Sundari, daughter of the renowned guru conducted a similar workshop.

Ramani Siddi, one of the old students of Vempati also assisted Bala Tripura Sundari, along with senior students. Sri Chandrakanth provided mridangam support.

The workshop focuses on the Vempati bani of style and technique. The camp had 28 registered students from all walks of life and ages. One can witness the enthralling performances at Shilparamam Amphitheater. Having started on May 18, the camp will be concluded on May 27.

