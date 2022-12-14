All-India Crafts Mela at Shilparamam from December 15-31

The mela will be open to visitors from 10.30 am to 8 pm at Shilparamam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:27 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: The annual ‘All-India Crafts Mela’ is back at Shilparamam, Madhapur, and will be inaugurated by Minister for Tourism & Culture, Sports and Youth Services, Srinivas Goud on Wednesday at 5 pm. The fair will go on till December 31.

The festival is conducted every year with the help and sponsorship of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, solely with an objective to promote and encourage the original artisans of handloom, handicrafts and jute sector, the press release said.

A variety of craft items in woodcarving, handlooms, handicrafts, terracotta, blue pottery, cane, bamboo, jute products and many more will be demonstrated at the mela. Cultural Programmes will be held every day in the evenings.

Apart from Kuchipudi dance performances from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, art, dance and music performances from States, including Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, are the highlights of the festival.

