Kuchipudi exponent urges people to develop artistic hobbies

Noted Kuchipudi dancer and Chairperson, Telangana Sangeeta Nataka Academy, Deepika Reddy has urged people to develop new hobbies, particularly in the rich sphere of classical music and dance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:29 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Hyderabad: Noted Kuchipudi dancer and Chairperson, Telangana Sangeeta Nataka Academy, Deepika Reddy, in the inaugural function of the 56th annual festival of music and drama of Kalasagaram, has urged people to develop new hobbies, particularly in the rich sphere of classical music and dance.

The Chairperson of Sangeeta Nataka Academy, who also presented the title Sangeeta Kalasagara to percussion Vidvan, Trichur, R. Mohan, said that the present generation of parents must initiate the younger generation to greater art forms.

The famous Kuchupidi danseuse spoke about the need to cultivate hobbies and perpetuate the great art space of dance and music in their varying hues.

The evening witnessed a traditional vocal recital by N Vijaysiva, who was accompanied by Sangeeta Kalasagara Shriram Kumar on the violin, NC Bharadwaj on Mridangam, and Sunil Kumar. Two local students of classical music, Sri Latha Ganapati, and Urjita Patel played the tombola. Vijaysiva rendered Samaja Varada in Sudhasaveri.

After a fast-paced vernam of Shama Sastri in Begada, he chose Paratama Parameswara of Papanasam Sivan in Vachaspathi for presentation in some detail. Palinchu Kamakshi in Madhayamavathi was crisp leading to the main item of the evening, a press release said.

The Kalasagaram festival of music and drama will showcase a vocal recital by Dr. Sumitra Vasudev, Dr. Hemalatha violin, M Balaji Mridangam and Chandrakant on Ghatam at 6.30pm at Keyes High School Secunderabad on Monday, November 27.