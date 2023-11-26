Telangana Assembly Elections: Wedding-themed voting invitation card garners attention on social media

The polling is scheduled to take place on November 30, and the counting of votes will be carried out on December 3.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 12:00 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Hyderabad: With the election campaign drawing to a close in just two days, every contestant and their supporters are pulling out all the stops to woo voters. One such campaign that has caught the attention of netizens is a unique voting invitation card styled like a wedding invitation.

Designed by BRS leader and GWMC 28th division corporator Gande Kalpana Naveen, the invitation card aims to encourage voters to cast their ballots for Warangal West BRS candidate Nannapuneni Narender.

