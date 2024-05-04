Kuki-Zo community in Hyderabad gathers in solidarity against atrocities in Manipur

| Kuki Zo Community In Hyderabad Gather In Solidarity Against Atrocities In Manipur

The event, held on Friday, served as a poignant reminder of ongoing violence in the state, dedicated to pursuing justice through prayer and honouring lives lost.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 May 2024, 08:07 PM

Hyderabad: In a solemn commemoration, the Kuki-Zo community in Hyderabad, led by the Hyderabad Unau Tribal Forum (HUTF), gathered to mark 366 days of atrocities perpetrated against the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar people in Manipur.

Despite the passage of a year since the violence began, there has been little respite for the affected communities, with the Manipur State government and Meitei leadership maintaining a deliberate silence on the matter, a press release said.

To date, over 220 fatalities and over sixty thousand displacements have been recorded, with the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar community bearing the brunt, with 185 deaths and over forty-one thousand displacements. Additionally, 7000 houses, 200 villages, and 360 churches have been razed to the ground, the release added.