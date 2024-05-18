HMRL clears air, says no change in Metro timings in Hyderabad

Says on a trial basis, extended service hours are being facilitated only on Fridays and Mondays

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 May 2024, 05:19 PM

No Change In Metro Timings

Hyderabad: There is no change in the timings of Metro Services, the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) said on Saturday. Responding to reports in some sections of the media claiming extension in Metro service timings, the L&THMRL clarified that the operating hours remain from 6 am to 11 pm.

However, on a trial basis for the convenience of passengers, extended service hours were being facilitated only on Fridays and Mondays. On Fridays, the last train departs at 11:45 pm instead of 11 pm while on Mondays, the first train departs at 5:30 am instead of 6 am. This will offer an additional 30 to 45 minutes of service.

A final decision is expected to be taken depending on the demand and feasibility of the maintenance schedule of track and trains.