RPF Secunderabad excels in recovery of missing valuables

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 May 2024, 04:42 PM

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Secunderabad division excelled in ‘Operation Amanat’ aimed at enhancing passenger experience and security by restoring passenger valuables including luggage and mobile phones worth nearly Rs. 17.13 lakh this year.

Under the ambit of ‘Operation Amanat,’ the primary objective is the retrieval and restoration of passenger belongings and valuables, surpassing their conventional duties to assist passengers in need.

In 2023, RPF Secunderabad retrieved and restored passenger luggage and valuables on 982 occasions, including items like laptops, purses, luggage bags, and mobile phones with an estimated worth of Rs. 1.97 crore. In the current year, 63 instances were recorded and properties worth Rs 17.13 lakh were restored.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee commended the prompt response of RPF staff in securing and retrieving valuable passenger belongings. She asked passengers to use toll-free railway helpline number – 139 to report any losses.