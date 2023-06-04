Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) SI bags Police Hero award

Sirpur (T) SI Deekonda Ramesh was chosen for the award for saving a woman who sustained serious injuries when she touched an electrified snare atop of a hillock of Tokkiguda village in Wankidi mandal

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) SI Deekonda Ramesh won Police Hero award for rendering outstanding services to the police department during Suraksha Diwas conducted as part of the ongoing decennial Telangana formation day celebrations here on Sunday.

He received the award from Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kova Laxmi, MLAs Athram Sakku and Koneru Konappa. Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar and Collector Hemanth Borkade were also present.

Ramesh was chosen for the award for saving a woman who sustained serious injuries when she touched an electrified snare atop of a hillock of Tokkiguda village in Wankidi mandal. He along with his staffers hiked the hillock by trekking for 4 kilometres and shifted her to a hospital in Hyderabad by hiring an ambulance. He was working with Wankidi police station.

