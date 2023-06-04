Suraksha Dinotsavam celebrated in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Welfare Minister K Eashwar flagging off vehicle rally organised as part of Suraksha Dinotsavam held in Sircilla on Sunday

Karimnagar: Suraksha Dinotsavam was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday. As part of the 21-day-long Telangana Formation Day celebrations, the Police Department conducted Suraksha Dinotsavam.

Vehicle rallies, along with all the troops, were organized in a significant manner in the district headquarters of Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial, and Rajanna-Sircilla to mark the celebrations.

Ministers, MLAs, other public representatives, and police officials participated in the event in their respective districts.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar flagged off the rally from the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate, while Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar started the rally in Jagtial. Zilla Parishad chairpersons Putta Madhu and Nayala Konda Aruna participated in the events in Peddapalli and Sircilla, respectively.

Later, during the celebrations held at the police parade grounds, Kamalakar expressed his opinion that people are able to lead peaceful lives only because of the police, who work round the clock, staying away from their families.

The district of Karimnagar, which was once plagued by frequent extremist activities, now has normalcy restored through the dedicated efforts of the police. Additionally, a number of extremists have joined the mainstream society due to the efforts made by the police.

Recognizing that the Telangana police have been at the forefront of maintaining law and order as well as providing social services, Kamalakar extended his best wishes to the police personnel.