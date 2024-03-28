Kyrgyzstan offers second chance to medicos

Over 2,000 Telugu students are pursuing MBBS in this central Asian country

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 28 March 2024, 11:30 PM

Pursuing a medical degree in Kyrgyzstan costs around Rs 35 lakh, including living expenses.

Bishkek: Giving a second chance at fulfilling their dream to thousands of students every year, the medical education ecosystem in Kyrgyzstan is proving to be a boon to Telugu students. Over 2,000 of them are currently pursuing their MBBS degree in this landlocked central Asian country.

With just over 1 lakh medical seats in India and the number of students appearing for the qualifying exam more than 20 lakh, the competition for a free seat is cutthroat. And the cost of medical education otherwise is shelling out at least a crore. On the other hand, pursuing an undergraduate medical degree in Kyrgyzstan costs around Rs 35 lakh, including living expenses. Their five-year course and over six months of internship is on a par with the education standards here.

Supported by the ISM Edu Tech Pvt. Limited, brainchild of Dr. Phani Bhushan Potu who himself has completed his MBBS from Russia, scores of young aspirants are transitioning into able doctors every semester.

They offer admissions into two universities — I.K. Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy (KSMA), a government university, and the International Higher School of Medicine (IHSM), run by ISM. Their main campuses are located in the capital city Bishkek, with another IHSM satellite school in Issyk-Kul, a serene area surrounded by mountains.

“The goal is to give quality education at an affordable cost and help make more doctors for our country. Students will have to qualify for NEET to secure admission to these universities. We have multiple Indian staff there who will support and guide them every step of the way,” says Phani.

Each class has a strength of not more than 20 students, with faculty and labs like one of the largest anatomy labs at KSMA. Further, as one has to qualify for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) to practise medicine in India after international study, ISM has arranged for special classes for Indian students to help them prepare for the exam. With high academic standards and international learning experience at an affordable price, Kyrgyzstan has evolved to be the go-to for overseas medical education.