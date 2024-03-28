Congress trolled for typo in announcing candidates for Adilabad LS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 March 2024, 11:30 AM

Adilabad: The Congress announced candidates for 14 Lok Sabha segments including the much- awaited Adilabad on Wednesday night. It faced embarrassment when users of social media platforms trolled the national party for committing a typo in mentioning the name of a nominee for Adilabad.

As per the list of 14 candidates shared with the media with an undersignature of AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Dr Suguna Kumari Chelimala is the nominee of Adilabad Parliament segment reserved for ST in place of Athram Suguna. But, Suguna Kumari, a two-time Parliamentarian was a frontrunner for the ticket of Peddapalli. Moreover, she belongs to the SC community.

“Has the Congress altered Suguna Kumari’s caste?” a WhatsApp user asked. Anything is possible in the Congress, another user quipped. A user wondered if it was typed Adilabad instead of Peddapalli. “She could feel content mentioning her name though she was rejected the ticket,” another user opined. Other users trolled the party citing the error.

However, after realising that the list had an error, the party issued a statement to the press admitting to the typo. “A typographical error occurred in the name for the Adilabad segment has been corrected. The name of the candidate is Athram Suguna,” the statement read. The message brought huge relief to Suguna, a teacher turned politician.

Sensing trouble, Suguna had already embarked on a damage controlling mission by requesting the users of social media not to get carried away by the error. She was then congratulated by the users after her name was officially announced by the Congress from the Adilabad segment.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju and in-charge minister Seethakka are learnt to have backed up her candidature.