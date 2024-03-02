Telangana Gowda Sangham president asks BJP to expel Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 08:30 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Gowda Sangham founder and association State president Palle Laxman Rao Goud demanded the BJP high command to immediately expel its Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay from the party for his derogatory remarks against Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s mother. Bandi Sanjay had spoken in such a way that the civil society would bow down in shame, he said in a statement, adding that such people were not entitled to be politicians and people’s representatives.

“If the party leadership fails to act on the issue, not a single BC vote will go in favour of the BJP in the next parliamentary elections,” Laxman Goud said.

