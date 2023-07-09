Kyrgyzstan’s Dy Prime Minister visits T-Hub along with high-level delegation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hyderabad: Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Edil Baisalov, along with a high-level delegation visited T Hub here on Sunday.

Dr Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, ­­ Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Hyderabad facilitated a meeting of the delegation with Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, I&C and IT Departments, Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO, T-Hub and Srikanth Sinha, CEO, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). A detailed presentation was made about the work being done by T Hub and TASK, to the visiting delegation.

Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan hosted dinner in honour of Edil Baisalov which was attended by Orhan Yalman, Consul General of the Republic of Turkey, Mahdi Shahrokhi, Consul General of Iran in Hyderabad, Dasari Balaiah, RPO and Head of MEA Branch Secretariat, and Rashida Adenwala, President, Tie (The Indus Entrepreneurs), among others.