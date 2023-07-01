| The India Startup Foundation Inked Mou With T Hub Tie Hyderabad To Boost The Start Up Ecosystem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:59 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

Mr. JA Chowdary, Key Architect, Indian Tech Industry and Chairperson and Convenor of India Startup Festival & Mr. Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO, T-Hub

Hyderabad: India Startup Foundation, a not-for-profit organization supporting the growth and development of the Indian Start-Up ecosystem, announced The India Startup Festival (ISF) 2023 from August 10 to 12 at Muddanahalli, Bengaluru.

ISF 2023 will be a unique platform for startup founders to connect with peers and investors, collaborate and draw a growth path for their venture. On the sidelines of the curtain raiser event at T Hub at Hyderabad an ‘Investor Connect Workshop’ was organized for the registered startups for 1:1 investor connect and be a part of Rapid Pitch Zone. The response to the Investor Connect workshop was overwhelming with 1000 startups registering for the event to pitch to 125 investors & CXO’s during the workshop.

India Startup Foundation also inked MoUs with T-Hub, TiE Hyderabad, HYSEA & AgHUB, to partner in driving a common goal of developing a robust ecosystem to create, incubate, fund and mentor startups from the region.