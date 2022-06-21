Lake Tahoe holds the edge in Mysuru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:34 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Horse racing

Mysuru: The Darius Byramji-trained Lake Tahoe holds an edge over others to win the Dr NM Srinivas Memorial Trophy 2000 metres Class-II, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Great Hope 1, Break Away 2, Aurele 3

2. Country’s Flash 1, Clovis 2, D Admiral 3

3. Smart Cadillac 1, Meadow Flower 2, Kalahari Gold 3

4. All Great Friends 1, Ceffina 2, Good Earth 3

5. Lake Tahoe 1, Hioctane 2, Angelino 3

6. Brunhild 1, Mutant 2, Sound Of Canon’s 3

7. Morganite 1, Lovely Thoughts 2, Like My Daddy 3

Day’s Best: Brunhild.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.